India vs West Indies: Siraj’s searing spell skittles visitors for 162 on day one

AHMEDABAD: Mohammed Siraj (4/40) missed out on a well-deserved five-for but helped India bowl a struggling West Indies side out for 162 shortly before tea on the opening day of the first Test here on Thursday.

Siraj took three wickets upfront in a lethal seven-over spell in the first session and added one more after lunch but could not complete his fifer.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah appeared to be finding back his rhythm with the red ball, nailing a couple of yorkers to return figures of 14-3-42-3.

Kuldeep Yadav (2/25), who produced a jaffa to dismiss Shai Hope earlier in the morning session, took the final wicket of the innings when he got Jomel Warrican (8) caught behind while attempting a reverse sweep.

An early tea was taken as the West Indies were bundled out in 44.1 overs on a pitch that appeared to have eased out compared to the morning session when the new ball was in play.

Siraj returned into the attack after lunch and produced the ball of the innings, squaring up Roston Chase (24), who could not fend off an incoming delivery for an outside edge that also kept wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel guessing until the last moment.