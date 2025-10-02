South Africa continue search for elusive World Cup title, England eye early momentum

GUWAHATI: South Africa will be eager to turn consistent recent form into a title-winning run when they open their Women's ODI World Cup campaign against traditional powerhouses England here on Friday.

The Proteas have reached the semifinals in the last two editions of the ODI World Cup and finished runners-up in consecutive T20 World Cups. They now enter this tournament brimming with confidence after victories over England, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Pakistan.

South Africa's firepower comes from their explosive top order, spearheaded by Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, both of whom are in exceptional form.

Marizanne Kapp, the heartbeat of the team with her all-round skills, remains central to their balance. Her presence alongside the experienced Sune Luus and Chloe Tryon and youngsters Nadine de Klerk and Nondumiso Shangase, gives the squad enviable depth and multiple match-winning options.

Yet, the Proteas will be wary of their over-reliance on the Wolvaardt-Brits partnership.

Spin also remains a concern, particularly with conditions in India and Colombo expected to assist slower bowlers. Nonkululeko Mlaba will lead the department and much of the responsibility rests on her shoulders.

The likes of Luus, Tryon, and Shangase have shown quality but struggled for consistency.