Rahul, Jurel, Jadeja hit tons to put India in command against West Indies in Ahmedabad Test

AHMEDABAD: KL Rahul's 11th hundred grounded the West Indies before Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja followed suit with stylish tons with India literally batting the visitors out of the opening Test with a huge lead of 286 runs at the end of the second day's play.

At stumps, India were 448 for 5 and with the West Indies spinners getting appreciable turn and bounce off the rough, the hosts would like to finish the game by the end of the third day itself and consolidate their position in the World Test Championship points table.

Rahul (100 off 197 balls), Jurel (125 off 210 balls) and Jadeja (104 batting off 178 balls) had their own distinct approach to Test match batting and even their celebrations.

Rahul's was for his infant daughter while Jurel's gun salute was for the Indian Army and Jadeja's now familiar sword celebration is something people wait for.

The West Indies bowling was insipid and there was lack of energy on the field which also enabled India to actually increase their stranglehold on the opposition.

India through 128 overs scored at 3.50 runs per over which is reminiscent of Test cricket from a bygone era but also hit 45 boundaries and eight sixes -- five of them by Jadeja, with the same shot in the same region.

While Rahul brought an end to his century drought at home by hitting his second century since December 2016, Jurel brought up his maiden Test century in only his sixth Test for India having made his debut last year.