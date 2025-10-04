It's a bit of a shock to see Rohit not going to Australia as captain: Harbhajan

NEW DELHI: Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has expressed his "shock" at Rohit Sharma being removed as captain of the Indian ODI team, stating that the batter deserved to lead the side in Australia after guiding India to the Champions Trophy title earlier this year.

In a significant move, the Indian selectors on Saturday handed over the ODI captaincy to young Test skipper Shubman Gill, keeping the 2027 World Cup in mind. However, Harbhajan believes Rohit could have continued for a little longer.

"Congratulations to Shubman Gill. Obviously, he has been leading the team well in Test cricket, and now he's been given another responsibility: to lead the ODI side as well. Of course, Rohit has been replaced as captain by Shubman, and Rohit is someone who holds a very good record in white-ball cricket," Harbhajan told JioHotstar.

"To be honest, it's a bit of a shock for me to see Rohit not being the captain. If you're selecting Rohit Sharma, select him as captain, because he just recently won you the ICC Champions Trophy. Rohit has been one of the pillars of Indian cricket when it comes to white-ball formats. I think he should have been given at least this tour. If the selectors are thinking about the 2027 ODI World Cup, it's still far away."

The ODIs in Australia are scheduled to be played in Sydney, Adelaide, and Melbourne between 19 and 25 October, followed by a five-match T20 series.

Harbhajan, a member of the victorious 2011 World Cup squad, said the selectors could have waited for another year before giving Gill the ODI captaincy.

"Shubman has a lot of time to grow into the role of ODI captain. I'm happy for Shubman; he's got this opportunity, but it could have been delayed a little. He could have waited six to eight months or even a year before taking over. I'm happy for Shubman, but at the same time, I'm a bit disappointed for Rohit Sharma not being the captain," Harbhajan added.