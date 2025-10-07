Three Indians nominated for ICC Player of the Month awards for September

DUBAI: Charismatic India cricketers Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav in men's and Smriti Mandhana in women's section have been nominated for the 'ICC Player of the Month' awards for September.

Left-handed T20 specialist Abhishek was in blazing form in India's Asia Cup-winning campaign in the UAE, being named 'Player of the Tournament' for his 314 runs in seven T20Is, that included three half-centuries with a staggering strike rate of 200.

The 25-year-old also reached the highest batting rating ever recorded in men's T20I history with 931 points.

Wrist spinner Kuldeep enjoyed a dream run in the high-stakes tournament, where India beat arch foes Pakistan thrice, emerging as the leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps at an economy rate of 6.27.

He began the Asia Cup campaign with figures of 4/7 against the UAE and finished with 4/30 in the title win against Pakistan.

Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett is the third men's cricketer nominated for the award for his exceptional batting.

He scored 497 runs in nine T20Is at an average of 55.22 and a strike rate of 165.66.