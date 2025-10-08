Decline in West Indies Test cricket is 'cancer' set long back: Darren Sammy

NEW DELHI: Darren Sammy didn't mince words when he compared decline of Test cricket in the West Indies to "cancer" in the system developing over a long period of time.

The two time T20 World Cup winning captain feels that role models in the shortest format is readily available for Gen-Next due to performances and they can only play with resources that is available to them.

Asked what ails West Indies cricket when it comes to Tests and how it affects him as a person, the eloquent Sammy put forth his perspective in hard hitting words.

"I mean last time we won a Test series in 1983, my mother had me," he said in jest about 42 years of not winning a red ball series in India.

And then he was dead serious.

"I know now I'm under the microscope. I'm in the middle, and we're open to criticism, to be criticized by everybody. But, the root of the problem didn't start two years ago. It's something that started way back," Sammy, who also captained in a lopsided 2013 series, said.

"It's like a cancer that's already in the system. If you don't get cancer, you know what happens. And, again, it's breast cancer month. So, it's a good way to put it. That our problems don't lie on the surface. It's rooted deep into our system," said Sammy.