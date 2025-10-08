Of instilling belief and accessing scoring areas: Power-hitting coach Wood on working with Bangladesh women

VISAKHAPATNAM: For a while, on a tense Tuesday night at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, Nigar Sultana’s Bangladesh had England on the ropes. Chasing 179, the Nat Sciver-Brunt-led side were reduced to 66/5 first before going six down for 103. If not for Heather Knight’s patience, along with Charlie Dean, a truckload of luck for England, Bangladesh could have just caused the biggest upset of this World Cup.

Knight and Dean rode their luck, kept their cool before taking England home in the 47th over of the innings. Credit has to be given to Bangladesh bowlers — led by a young pace sensation in Marufa Akter and Fatima Khatun — for putting up a valiant fight and pushing England to the edge. However, it would not have been possible without the unbeaten 43 of 27 in the end from Rabeya Khan. The 20-year-old all-rounder came in to bat at No 9 with the scoreboard reading 130/7 after 43 overs. After what seemed like a long lull where Bangladesh batted themselves into a shell — it seemed like there was no chance of them coming out of it — Rabeya came out like a breath of fresh air.

On the first ball she faced, Rabeya got on one knee and slog swept Alice Capsey to the ropes. She repeated it two balls later and fetched the same result. And it was not like she was trying to go big every delivery; Rabeya played out Sophie Ecclestone’s over without much risk before getting under Linsey Smith and tonking her down the ground. The 20-year-old farmed the strike as much as she could, watched her team lose two more, but that did not stop her. Rabeya scooped Capsey, sent Smith over the sightscreen for a six before sweeping her again. She remained not out as her team was bundled out for 178. It was an innings that perhaps came a little too late, but gave Bangladesh a fighting chance.

Rabeya is among the next-gen stars coming up the ranks in Bangladesh. She was a part of the 2023 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup squad along with Sumaiya Akter, Shorna Akter and Marufa. The four of them are now with the senior team, playing their first ODI World Cup. Rabeya showed that she has the skills and the power to clear the boundary and take on bowlers at will. It is something she and the entire Bangladesh team worked with power hitting coach Julian Wood, who spent a month in the country working with the men, women and the coaches. Wood, in a conversation with this daily, breaks down how the first step was about making the players aware of what they are doing and how they have the power to do so much more.

“If you looked at the stats of the top three teams, like England, India, Australia, I obviously looked at strike rate, attacking ball percentage, control of those shots, of the attacking shots percentage and boundary percentage. Obviously, the big three are miles ahead of anyone else. Once you have got a bit of data, then there's proof there to the players that this is what we need to do,” Wood explains. Once the areas where they need to work on are laid out, the next step is showing them that they do have the power.