SA captain Temba Bavuma 'won't be surprised' with spin-friendly pitches on India tour

MUMBAI: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma is expecting India to dish out turning tracks for the two-Test series next month despite the home team's inclination towards playing on balanced tracks under captain Shubman Gill.

India have relied on their spin strength on rank turners to gain points in WTC cycles in the past but Gill has said he wants his side to play on tracks that offer equally to batters and bowlers.

WTC defending champions South Africa will play India in two Tests scheduled in Kolkata (November 14-18) and Guwahati (November 22-26).

"In terms of the surfaces in India, (they are) spinner-friendly. We won't be in shock if we get to India and we're playing on spinner-friendly wickets," Bavuma told the media during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards.

"Generally, teams now are always using their conditions to their favour, especially with the World Test Championship cycle and the way that it's been set up, so we won't be surprised from that point of view," he said.

Bavuma, who led South Africa to the title win in the 2023-25 WTC cycle, said it will depend on how visiting spinners bowl in India compared to the home team's spinners.

"From my experience, there always seems to be a difference between the way Indian spinners bowl in their own conditions versus spinners outside of India. There's always that challenge of foreign spinners adjusting to the conditions. They're either bowling quicker in these conditions (or) bowling flatter," he said.