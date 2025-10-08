Women's ODI World Cup: Kaur and Co brace for stiff challenges

VISAKHAPATNAM: It is a little close to 3PM on Wednesday in Visakhapatnam. Set in the scenic backdrop of Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary and Simhachalam Hill Range, the ACA-VDCA Stadium is buzzing. The finishing touches are being given in and around the venue as it gears up for the city’s first Women’s World Cup match — India versus South Africa — on Thursday.

The overnight rains and muggy weather meant the pitch and square had been under covers, but then, slowly, the sun came up in the afternoon, lighting up the mood in the Indian dressing room. Their captain, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues were the only two to have turned up for an optional training session on the eve of the match. The rest of the team had a full-fledged practice on Tuesday after landing in the city.

Much like the stadium itself, out in the middle, it seemed like Rodrigues and Kaur were going through their final routines before the all-important clash. The skipper batted a fair bit on the open field with underarm throws while Rodrigues was sweating out in the centre wicket nets. There were a lot of sweeps and pulls from Rodrigues while Kaur went about a range of shots on either side.

These two players — the crux of the team in the middle-order — know the significance of the clash against South Africa and what lies ahead. India have been pushed and tested by both Sri Lanka and Pakistan before coming out on top. Their next four matches are against South Africa, Australia, England and New Zealand, and India will want to come out of it with at least two more wins. For that, they have to bring out their best and play their perfect game.