Bernard Julien, dashing West Indies 'rebel' all-rounder, dies aged 75

PARIS: Dashing West Indian all-rounder Bernard Julien, whose career encompassed the high of winning the 1975 World Cup and the low of a lifetime ban for a rebel tour of apartheid-era South Africa, has died aged 75.

Julien suffered from the pressure of being hailed by some as the successor to the legendary Garry Sobers. He did get to play in the same side as Sobers, in a Test at Lord's in 1973 against England, and they put on a show to remember. Their seventh-wicket partnership of 155 -- compiled in under two hours -- remains a record for the West Indies against England. Sobers was not out on 150, the last of his 26 Test centuries, and Julien hit 121. However, Julien, who played English county cricket for Kent, never really progressed in Test cricket from that high.

He played 24 Tests, scoring 866 runs at an average of 30.92 and took 50 wickets at 37.36. In one-day Internationals, he claimed 18 wickets at 25.72.

It was in the one-day format he realised perhaps his career high, playing a pivotal role in the triumphant West Indies campaign which led to them beating Australia to be crowned the inaugural world champions in 1975 -- back at Lord's.

"Bernard Julien was one of the quiet legends of the 1975 World Cup, a tournament that 50 years ago brought this region joy like no other as the West Indies lifted the first men's world title in the history of the game," wrote Kishore Shallow, president of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) in his tribute to Julien.

"His skill and composure were central to that victory."