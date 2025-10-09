World Cup 2025: Nadine de Klerk the finisher as SA pull off thrilling win over India

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sneh Rana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana were in a huddle near the bowling crease. It was the 43rd over of the South African innings and India were desperately searching for that one breakthrough. They had already reduced 81/5 first and 142/6 — thanks to Laura Wolvaardt's resistance of 70 runs that came from 111 balls — but Chloe Tryon and Nadine de Klerk were threatening to take the game away from India.

They had reduced the margin to 71 needed off 48, and it seemed like an even contest, especially with India playing only five bowlers. Harmanpreet had already bowled four overs herself, and now she had to ration the remaining eight.

First, it seemed like Rana would take the ball, but then Kranti Gaud was brought in. The youngster had bowled seven overs, removing both Tazmin Brits and Wolvaardt. Now, India were banking on her for another breakthrough. But that was not the case. De Klerk managed to find that one boundary as South Africa collected seven runs off the over.

This is something De Klerk had spoken about on the eve of the match. How her role would be to take the game deep rather than going hammer and tongs the moment she comes in. "It's still about finishing games off, but it might not be the same role… it's about adapting to the conditions and building a partnership with whoever's in there and try and take games deep," she had said.

And she did just that, playing out Rana before collecting a boundary off Amanjot Kaur. She put the foot down against Rana, smashing a six and a four in the 46th over. Tryon fell for 49 from 66, but De Klerk took the chase deep. She stood in the crease and let Gaud's bouncer go. It was called wide before De Klerk sent the pacer into the stands over deep midwicket. She held her bat up for her fifty, pumped her chest and gestured to Ayabonga Khaka at the other end. A six and a four followed, India felt the pressure. Richa Ghosh called for the physio and South Africa were not pleased. That, however, did not put any brakes on De Klerk who farmed the strike, launched Deepti behind square and over covers. Two more sixes against Amanjot and the chase was sealed. She let out a roar and punched the air in delight — an unbeaten 54-ball 84 taking South Africa home against India.