An Indian pitch turns back the clock

NEW DELHI: Over the last few years, Tests in India have seen spinners bag a hatful of wickets thanks to wickets conducive for the slower bowlers. Strips were designed to accentuate the strengths of the hosts but it inadvertently kept bringing in the away tweakers into the conversation.

The end result? It gave the likes of Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Tom Hartley, Todd Murphy and Shoaib Bashir a foothold into games. Sure, R Ashwin, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja benefited from those strips but it narrowed the skills gap between themselves and spinners from abroad.

It looks like India are now happy to go back to a time when they backed their spinners to come out on top on tracks which would take time to deteriorate. In fact, one saw the effects of that in play on Day Two of the second Test between India and West Indies. Jomel Warrican, no stranger to bowling in Asia, expected the wickets to do more because he had seen the ball 'turn square' in the series against New Zealand and West Indies.

"My expectation was that it would turn from Day One," Warrican said after the day's play. Clearly that isn't the case, Days 1 and 2 seem to be good for batting." The left-arm finger spinner, who picked up three Indian wickets on Saturday, has tasted wins in both Pakistan and Bangladesh but he said that the tracks there spun more on the first day itself. "You have to be really disciplined in India," the 33-year-old said. "You have to be very patient. You have to bowl in the right areas more consistently. When it starts to turn more, you come into the game."

Because India suffered on those wickets, especially against the Kiwis when they were blanked 3-0 at home, it prompted some soul searching amid the support staff.

Shubman Gill, captaining in his first series at home, referenced that his team were prepared to play 'hard, grinding cricket' at home before the Ahmedabad Test. There was some evidence of that as Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar were in operation for the majority of the last 45 hours with just four wickets between them in 33 overs. Before them, the visiting spinners — Khary Pierre, Roston Chase and Warrican — bowled 81.2 overs for four wickets on a largely unresponsive surface.