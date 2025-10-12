Hope and Campbell — two Test returnees — give Windies a reason to smile

NEW DELHI: Shai Hope and John Campbell have happy memories of batting together. In an ODI against Ireland, the pair put on 365 runs for the first wicket in 2019. It remains the second highest stand in the history of the format. Since that august day in May six years ago, they have been waiting for a collective moment like that under the sun. Late on Sunday evening in front of a small but energetic crowd, they put on an unbroken stand of 138 runs in 34.3 overs to drag the second Test into a fourth day.

When India asked the visitors to follow on, they would have had designs on an early finish and, potentially, spending a few days at home before flying to Australia for a multi-format series. Now? Shubman Gill and Co. have been in the field for over 125 overs and may even be forced to steal a glance at the scoreboard if Hope and Campbell continue to mix caution with aggression deep into the first session on Monday.

The hosts are still in a commanding position as they lead by 97 runs but on a pitch where not a lot is happening, Hope and Campbell will have designs on carrying on.

In the pre-match press conference, the West Indian think-tank challenged their batters to rise to the occasion and show some hunger and that's exactly what the pair did. "They have applied themselves very well," said offspinner Khary Pierre after the day's play. "We are in this game."

Nobody had that feeling four hours into the third day when they were 2/35. Washington Sundar had just breached through the defences of Alick Athanaze and tea was taken. Post tea, Hope and Campbell dealt with the turn in their own way.

Campbell is an impulsive sweeper but he's also somebody whose hands are low, one of the key recipes to make that shot work in the sub-continent. With the bounce predictable and the turn slow, it's perhaps one of the safer attacking shots. And he married intent with execution to maximum effect.

Out of his 87, 29 came against Kuldeep Yadav, including one powerful sweep just behind square for six. He was more severe against Ravindra Jadeja, as he made 33 off 46 against the fingerspinner. It included one six over long on. There were also three boundaries on either side of square off Sundar. In all, he scored 65 runs on the leg side off the spinners, perhaps suggesting that they were a bit too straight to him. The plan, though, was to target the pads. There could be a correction on Monday.