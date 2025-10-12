Kuldeep’s five-for puts India in command as West Indies slump to 35/2 at tea

NEW DELHI: West Indies, asked to follow on, reached 35 for two at tea in their second innings, still trailing India by 235 runs on day three of the second Test here on Sunday.

Kuldeep Yadav completed a five-wicket haul to help bundle out West Indies for 248 in their first innings. The hosts, who had earlier amassed 518 for five declared in 134.2 overs, took a first-innings lead of 270 runs before enforcing the follow-on.

In their second innings, the visitors lost two wickets, including that of Alick Athanaze (7), who fell at the stroke of tea.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 518 for 5 in 134.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 175, Shubman Gill 129 not out; Jomel Warrican 3/98)

West Indies: 248 and 35/2 in 14.3 overs.