David Warner predicts 3-1 series win for Australia in Ashes series

PARRAMATTA: Australian cricketer David Warner has dismissed talk that England’s “Bazball” approach could tilt the Ashes its way, backing Australia to retain the urn comfortably this summer.

Speaking at Kayo Sports and Fox Sports’ Summer of Cricket launch in Parramatta on Monday, the veteran opener predicted a 3-1 series win for Australia even if skipper Pat Cummins misses the first Test in Perth starting November 21.

When asked whose style would prevail, Warner couldn’t resist a jab. “The Australian way because we’re playing for the Ashes and they’re playing for a moral victory,” he quipped. “There’s your headline.”

Yet amid the banter, Warner offered a word of caution to his teammates: don’t provoke Ben Stokes. “I had the privilege of sharing a change room with him when he was younger and he’s evolved into a serious cricketer and a fantastic leader,” Warner said. “If we can avoid poking that bear, that’ll help the Australians enormously.”

Still, Warner encouraged a bit of on-field needle. “I want to see some bantering, a bit of energy — just maybe not at Stokes,” he smiled. “Usually I start it, but I’d love to see someone like Heady take it up.”

The Ashes begins on November 21 in Perth, with Australia looking to extend its home dominance and England seeking redemption after a 4-0 loss in 2021-22.