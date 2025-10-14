'Extremely shameful': Gambhir hits out at Srikkanth after Rana criticism

NEW DELHI: Gautum Gambhir hit out against K Srikkanth after the latter criticised Harshit Rana's selection for the upcoming white-ball tour Down Under. "It's extremely shameful," the head coach said. "Criticise me, I can handle it."

In a video on his YouTube channel, he accused Rana of being a 'yes man'. "Best is to be like Harshit Rana and be a constant yes-man to Gambhir to be selected," the former chairman of selectors said. "There is only one permanent member, Harshit Rana. Nobody knows why he is there in the team. You don't pick some irrespective if they do well and take others even if they don't."

When Gambhir was asked the question, he said: "It's unfair that you are not even sparing a 23-year-old kid to run your YouTube channel," Gambhir, known for his combative nature on and off the field, said after the match. "It's unfair because, after all, his father is not some ex-chairman, an ex-cricketer, or an NRI. Whatever cricket he has played, he has played on his own merit, and in the future too, he will play on his own merit.”