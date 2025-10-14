Kerala Cricket Team Begins Ranji Trophy Campaign with High Hopes

A hopeful squad representing Kerala cricket team is beginning this year's Ranji trophy journey with their opening match against Maharashtra on Wednesday. The team which had a sensational run in the tournament last year were finalists in the league, only losing to the champions Vidharbha in the finals. With the confidence of the last years success and retaining almost the same squad, the team will play Maharashtra from October 15 to 19 at Chandrasekhar Nair Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

"For achieving anything in life, what we need is 'self-belief', I believe the team has that quality that takes them to heights," says Amay Khurasiya, the head-coach of the Kerala team, and the master-mind behind the last years sensational games of the team. "The team has understood what is requires to be at the top. This year, we a great balance in the team with good blend of youth and experience," he added.