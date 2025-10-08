Super League Kerala 2.0: New coaches, smart marketing & a competition raising the bar

KOCHI: Kerala’s homegrown professional football league, the Super League Kerala (SLK), has entered its second season — and everything about it feels bigger, sharper, and more ambitious. From a full-fledged marketing blitz led by film stars and celebrities to a revamped scouting system and a new wave of international coaches, the league seems to be getting transformed from a promising experiment into a confident, professional spectacle.

If last year’s debut was about proving a point, Season 2 is about raising the bar. The fan engagement alone tells the story — packed stadiums across Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Thiruvananthapuram, roaring crowds, and a record 21,903 spectators at the opener.

“The acceptance has been phenomenal, both in stadiums and online,” says Mathew Joseph, CEO and director of SLK. “This season feels like a movement.”

A major part of that movement has been the league’s focus on homegrown talent. Through Project Gamechanger, SLK’s in-house scouting initiative, five young players have graduated into professional ranks this year.

“The first two assists of the season came from players scouted through Project Gamechanger — Sangeeth Satish of Forca Kochi and Muhamad Sinan of Kannur Warriors,” says Firoze Meeran, SLK managing director.

With 100 Kerala players in the mix — up from 90 last year — the league is fast becoming the state’s strongest platform for nurturing future football stars.

On the field, there is a new international flavour too. Every team has refreshed its setup with new managers, most of them from Europe and South America.