Super League Kerala 2.0: New coaches, smart marketing & a competition raising the bar

KOCHI: Kerala’s homegrown professional football league, the Super League Kerala (SLK), has entered its second season — and everything about it feels bigger, sharper, and more ambitious. From a full-fledged marketing blitz led by film stars and celebrities to a revamped scouting system and a new wave of international coaches, the league seems to be getting transformed from a promising experiment into a confident, professional spectacle.
If last year’s debut was about proving a point, Season 2 is about raising the bar. The fan engagement alone tells the story — packed stadiums across Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Thiruvananthapuram, roaring crowds, and a record 21,903 spectators at the opener.
“The acceptance has been phenomenal, both in stadiums and online,” says Mathew Joseph, CEO and director of SLK. “This season feels like a movement.”
A major part of that movement has been the league’s focus on homegrown talent. Through Project Gamechanger, SLK’s in-house scouting initiative, five young players have graduated into professional ranks this year.
“The first two assists of the season came from players scouted through Project Gamechanger — Sangeeth Satish of Forca Kochi and Muhamad Sinan of Kannur Warriors,” says Firoze Meeran, SLK managing director.
With 100 Kerala players in the mix — up from 90 last year — the league is fast becoming the state’s strongest platform for nurturing future football stars.
On the field, there is a new international flavour too. Every team has refreshed its setup with new managers, most of them from Europe and South America.
Kannur Warriors retained their Spanish coach Sanches Murias, while Malappuram FC brought in Miguel Corral, Forca Kochi signed Miquel Plana, Thrissur Magic turned to Russian Andrey Chernyshov, Thiruvananthapuram Kombans appointed Englishman James McAloon, and Calicut FC, the defending champions, are now led by Argentine Ever Demalde. The arrival of ISL veteran Roy Krishna at Malappuram FC has further added to the star quotient.
Behind the scenes, the marketing game has gone professional. A slick campaign featuring Basil Joseph, Prithviraj, Shashi Tharoor, and Sanju Samson has given the league unprecedented visibility. Social media campaigns, city-based fan drives, and an online prediction game have amplified fan engagement beyond the stadiums.
“When personalities like Tharoor and Sanju Samson back the league, it helps us reach a national and even international audience,” Mathew says.
Each franchise has used the Rs 2.5-crore spending cap smartly, bringing in key players and coaches to strengthen their squads.
The league itself has expanded geographically, with Thrissur Magic and Kannur Warriors getting dedicated home turfs for the first time.
Broadcast on Sony Sports Network and Doordarshan, with live streaming on Sports.com as part of a three-year deal, the 33-match season will culminate in a grand finale on December 14.
With its mix of star-studded marketing, professional management, and a clear vision for nurturing local talent, Super League Kerala has evolved into more than just a state league — it is Kerala’s bold statement in India’s growing football ecosystem.