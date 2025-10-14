Not my job to update selectors on fitness: Shami hits back

KOLKATA: India pacer Mohammed Shami on Tuesday took a dig at the national selectors for omitting him from the white-ball tour of Australia, asserting that his availability for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy proves he is fit and that it is not his responsibility to update the panel on this.

Shami, who last represented India in the Champions Trophy triumph and finished as the country's top wicket-taker alongside Varun Chakravarthy, has battled recurring ankle and knee injuries that required surgery after the 2023 World Cup. The 35-year-old has not been part of the Indian Test side for some time, having last played in the World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2023.

"I have said this before. Selection is not in my hands. If there is a fitness issue, I shouldn't be here playing for Bengal," Shami told reporters on the eve of Bengal's Ranji opener against Uttarakhand at the Eden Gardens.

"I think I do not need to speak on this and create a controversy. If I can play four-dayers (Ranji Trophy), I can also play 50-overs cricket," he added, when asked about his omission from India's limited-overs squad for the Australian tour beginning on 19 October.

Shami emphasised that it is not his job to give his fitness update to the selectors. Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, after announcing the squad for Australia, had stated that he did not have any update on Shami's fitness.

"About giving an update, it's not my responsibility to give an update or ask for an update. It's not my job to give updates on my fitness. My job is to go to the NCA (National Cricket Academy), prepare and play matches. Woh unki baat hai unko kaun update deta hai, kisne nahin diya (That's their matter who gives them updates or not). It's not my responsibility," he said bluntly, referring to the established norms that require the CoE to issue fitness certificates.