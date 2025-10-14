Rohit, Kohli's support crucial for Shubman Gill's captaincy growth: Ian Bishop

NEW DELHI: Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop believes that Shubman Gill's captaincy will only grow stronger with the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the upcoming ODI series in Australia, calling their presence “a huge support system” for the young leader.

After India completed a 2-0 Test series win over the West Indies, Bishop said Gill has the temperament and skill to lead India but will need time to mature as a tactician.

The 24-year-old opener will captain India in the ODIs in Australia, his first major assignment since being handed the reins.

“He'll be fine. Those two guys will help him along the way. He will grow in the job,” Bishop said, referring to Rohit and Kohli in an interview with PTI Videos. “He's nowhere near the finished article. People have to give him that chance to grow as a captain, and as a batsman, he will grow as well.”

Bishop emphasised that the presence of two of India's most experienced campaigners will be invaluable for Gill, both in terms of decision-making and handling the pressures of leadership.