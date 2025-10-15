Captain Kishan slams unbeaten ton to guide Jharkhand to safety against Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A captain's knock by Ishan Kishan (125 not out) and a valuable half century (64 batting) by Sahil Raj batting lower down the order came in handy for Jharkhand to post a respectable 307 for 6 in 90 overs against Tamil Nadu on the first day of the Ranji Trophy being played at Coimbatore on Wednesday. Ishan and Sahil were involved in an unbroken seventh wicket partnership of 150 runs from 39 overs which helped the visitors to get back on track.

Opting to bat, Jharkhand lost their opener Shikhar Mohan cheaply who was castled by a peach of a delivery from Gurjapneet Singh.

While Sharandeep Singh was fluent at one end, at the other end Kumar Suraj could not force the pace and was overdefensive. DT Chandrasekar, who is making a come back to the team after a long gap, ended Suraj's struggles by castling him.

After that Virat Singh made a good start but could not convert the same.

Ishan was cool and composed in his stay, chose the right ball to attack and showed that if one applied the mind, runs were easy to get.

"To restrict them to 307 for six is pretty good as the wicket was good to bat upon. So still we managed to restrict them to around 300. We would have been happier had we got a couple of wickets more," said M Senthilnathan, chief coach of Tamil Nadu. "But always, you know, you have to find those wickets how to get it. Ishan and Sahil played well. So I think tomorrow morning is a fresh day to get a couple of wickets. Break this partnership. I think we should be able to get them early," he added.

Gurjapneet bowled accurately hitting the deck in the right areas. Chandrasekar also bowled efficiently, testing the Jharkhand batters with his guile. But as the game progressed, particularly in the afternoon, they erred in line and length and could not get purchase.

"Gurjapneet and DT bowled well in the morning after that they drifted a bit as Ishan was striking the ball well. You see, they bowled a better line and length in the first session. But once Ishan came, I think they bowled a little bit shorter. So the Jharkhand batters were able to negotiate better," said Senthilnathan.