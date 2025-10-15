Might be the last chance for Aussie public to see Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli: Cummins

SYDNEY: Australia captain Pat Cummins says the ODI series against India starting on Sunday in Perth is special as it might be the "last chance" for fans Down Under to catch a glimpse of superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in this country.

The 32-year-old Cummins would be watching the action unfold from the sidelines due to a back injury.

"Virat and Rohit have been part of almost every Indian side for the last 15 years, so this might be the last chance for the Australian public to see them playing out here," Cummins told 'JioHotstar'.

"They've obviously been champions of the game for India and are always very well supported. Whenever we play them, the crowd gets loud," he added.

The premier pacer said he is disappointed about missing the series that will also feature games in Adelaide and Sydney. It will be followed by a five-match T20 International series from October 29.

"It's a shame to miss the white-ball series against India. I think the crowds are going to be huge. There's already a lot of excitement built up here in Australia," he said.

"So, whenever you miss a game, it's disappointing. But missing a big series like this is always a bit harder to take," he added.