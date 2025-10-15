Team India heads Down Under: Kohli, Rohit leave in first batch

NEW DELHI: Senior stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were among the first batch of Indian cricketers who flew off on Wednesday for a three-match ODI series against Australia beginning October 19.

Kohli and Rohit were joined by Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, and pacers Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna along with some members of the support staff.

The group made their way into the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the morning with a handful adoring fans lining up outside the entrance to catch a glimpse of them.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir and some other members of the coaching staff will leave in the evening.

India is due to play three ODIs starting Sunday in Perth followed by Adelaide and Sydney. It will be followed by a five-match T20 International series and the format specialists will leave on October 22 tentatively. The series will begin on October 29.