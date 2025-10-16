Will be challenging for Rohit, Kohli to play just one format of international cricket: Watson

NEW DELHI: Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson reckons it would be challenging for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to extend their exemplary run in ODI cricket now that they play only one format.

The modern game is dominated by T20s while India also play a lot of Test cricket, leaving little room for the ODI format.

Having retired from T20s and Tests, Rohit and Kohli's first assignment since the Champions Trophy in February-March will be the upcoming Australia series, starting on October 19.

It is tough for a player to remain razor sharp being a one format cricketer, a case in point is former India opener Shikhar Dhawan who could not keep his place in the ODI side soon after captaining the side.

"For Virat and Rohit, it's going to be a challenge playing just one format of international cricket. Getting their skills sharp again to face the best bowlers will take some adjustment.

"But you can never rule out champions and Virat and Rohit are exactly that. It may take a bit of time for them to find the right preparation, but once they do, they'll be ready to go when they take on Australia," Watson told 'Jio Star'.