Beginning of a new era for Gill and Co in ODIs

When Rohit took over from Virat, he was already a senior player and an established all-format star. Gill, meanwhile, is the anointed one. Not long before he was made Test captain, Gill was dropped for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. He is not India's best T20I batter; not by a long shot. In ODIs, however, Gill is as close to the real thing in the post Rohit-Kohil era. To say that he feels at home in this format would be an understatement. It is the format he feasts on. Since the last time India visited Australia for a white-ball tour in 2020, no one has scored more ODI runs for India than Gill. He has the joint-most centuries (8) with Kohli, highest average (61.31) for any Indian with more than 200 runs. And his 2759 runs — 445 more than Kohli — since November 2020 has come a strike rate of 100.14. Only Rohit (2053 runs) has scored more than 1000 runs in this phase at a higher strike rate (115.07).

Considering all this, it is the one format where Gill should feel the most comfortable leading India. However, it will not be easy. In Tests or T20Is, Gill did not have to manage Kohli or Rohit as captain as they retired before he was handed a leadership role. That is not the case here. And it gets tricky when the selectors have made it clear that the two senior players — who were arguably the best ODI batters of their generation — will be monitored based on their performance and that there is no guarantee at the moment that they will feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup. Even the build-up to the tour has also been about the murmurs about their place and the underlying tension about the transition. "Look, they (Rohit and Kohli) are part of the squad at the moment for Australia," Agarkar said during NDTV World Summit 2025 on Friday. "In two years' time, we don't know what the situation is going to be. So why just them two? It could be some other younger players (who might miss out on the tournament)."