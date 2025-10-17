TN all out for 93, reduced to 52/3 following on

CHENNAI: Debutant Jatin Kumar Pandey (5/35) and Sahil Raj (4/21) took nine wickets among themselves to help Jharkhand bag a mammoth lead of 326 runs over Tamil Nadu on the third day of the Ranji Trophy match played at Coimbatore on Friday. Following on, the hosts were 52/3 in 27 overs at stumps. They still need to make 274 runs to make Jharkhand bat again. RS Ambrish, N Jagadeesan and Pradosh Ranjan Paul fell early with C Andre Siddarth and J Hemchudeshan at the crease when stumps were drawn after a rain-affected day.

Hemchudeshan insists that Tamil Nadu will put up a good fight on the final day in their second essay. "The wicket looks good, we will put up a good fight on Saturday. We are aware that we fared poorly in the first essay due to poor shot selection. We are keen not to repeat the same mistake and are eager to put up a better display this time around," insisted Hemchudeshan.

Meanwhile, Sunny Gupta, head coach of Jharkhand, is a happy man. "Happy that the team performed as a unit. A lot of hard work has gone into this effort. Many boys are playing their first match and a good show against a strong team like Tamil Nadu is a creditable show," said Gupta. "All the fast bowlers bowled well, in particular Jatin and Sahil. The instructions were to just make the batters play. They (TN batters) should not leave that many balls. That was the main thing. I told them you have to bowl that correct length in order to induce them to make mistakes. Whatever the plan was, they executed nicely," he added.