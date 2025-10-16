Focus shifts to Down Under for Gill and Co

CHENNAI: Following the Asia Cup triumph and the Test series win against West Indies at home, India will now switch to the 50-over format under the newly anointed ODI captain Shubman Gill in Australia. The series marks a new beginning for the Men in Blue with Gill replacing Rohit Sharma as captain and embarking on the journey towards the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.
The white-ball tour, which includes three ODIs and five T20Is, will also see the return of Sharma and Virat Kohli to India colours for the first time since the Champions Trophy in February. The duo had already retired from T20Is and hung their boots in red-ball cricket this May. Unsurprisingly, all eyes will be on the Indian team when they take the field in the first ODI against Australia in Perth on Sunday.
Former Australian batter and renowned coach Michael Hussey expects a "terrific series" with crowds filling the stadium to see the two superstars of the game play, probably for one last time. "India versus Australia games have always been keenly followed and I expect this one to be a good one. India are always confident and are also much more confident now in Australian conditions," Hussey told this daily. "Amazing to see Virat and Rohit back in action. It could be the last time we see these greats on Australian soil. I am sure the crowds will go nuts for them," he added.
Australia will be without Pat Cummins, who is still recovering from injury, and their form going into the series is not good as well. Mitchell Starc, who sat out the home ODI series against South Africa which they lost in August, will be back in action with his workloads being carefully managed ahead of the Ashes. He last played an ODI in November 2024 in Adelaide against Pakistan But Hussey believes that Starc will deliver. "Pat's absence will be a huge loss for Australia. He is such a great bowler and also a great character around the team. So they will certainly miss him," the 50 year old said, before adding, "Starc is a legend of Australian cricket and will always be a threat. He has the experience and knows what to do."
Hussey also felt that Gill has made the captaincy his own in the Test format, earning the respect and confidence of the players. "Gill has been great as the new captain (Test series), looks confident, And looks like he has the players believing in him," said Hussey, insisting that it augurs well for India.
Meanwhile, the CSK batting coach is pleased to see Shivam Dube being used with the ball by this management. In the absence of Hardik Pandya, he is expected to do a lot more with the ball during the T20Is against Australia. "Love seeing Dube bowling again, he works hard at the skill. He has so much to offer as a genuine all rounder." complimented Hussey who has worked with Dube at CSK.
When asked what Australia should do to get the better of India, Hussey said: "Australia should be confident, coming off a good series in NZ. And playing in home conditions, they should do well. They should have (play) lots of motivation with a T20 WC coming up.