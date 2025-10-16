Focus shifts to Down Under for Gill and Co

CHENNAI: Following the Asia Cup triumph and the Test series win against West Indies at home, India will now switch to the 50-over format under the newly anointed ODI captain Shubman Gill in Australia. The series marks a new beginning for the Men in Blue with Gill replacing Rohit Sharma as captain and embarking on the journey towards the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

The white-ball tour, which includes three ODIs and five T20Is, will also see the return of Sharma and Virat Kohli to India colours for the first time since the Champions Trophy in February. The duo had already retired from T20Is and hung their boots in red-ball cricket this May. Unsurprisingly, all eyes will be on the Indian team when they take the field in the first ODI against Australia in Perth on Sunday.

Former Australian batter and renowned coach Michael Hussey expects a "terrific series" with crowds filling the stadium to see the two superstars of the game play, probably for one last time. "India versus Australia games have always been keenly followed and I expect this one to be a good one. India are always confident and are also much more confident now in Australian conditions," Hussey told this daily. "Amazing to see Virat and Rohit back in action. It could be the last time we see these greats on Australian soil. I am sure the crowds will go nuts for them," he added.