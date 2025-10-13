Inspiring with speed: Chennai rider achieves highest finish in Spain

CHENNAI: Kavin Samaar Quintal is turning out to be a trailblazer for motorcycle sport in India. After becoming the first Indian rider to compete in the last year's World Supersport 300 Championship in Czech Republic, he has achieved a best-ever result for an Indian in Spain's prestigious Copa de Espana de Velocidad in Jerez on his Superbike Debut this year.

Astride a BMW M1000R with the EasyRace team, the 20-year-old from Chennai finished fourth and seventh in two races, which took place on Tuesday (October 7).

Kavin recounted his experiences riding on the historic Jerez circuit. ''It was an amazing and completely new experience for me. It was my first time on a Superbike, so everything felt different. the speed, power, and handling. The team and everyone around me were really supportive and helped me a lot to get through the weekend. Riding with the BMW EasyRace team in such a professional setup gave me a lot of confidence and made it a weekend I'll never forget,'' he told this daily from Malaysia, where he is partaking in the Asia Road Racing Championship.

The Jerez track, which has seen some of premier motor sport's fiercest battles, has a big fan in Kavin. "It's one of my favourites," he said, before adding, "I had only ridden there twice before, more than a year ago. So, I was a little nervous at first because it had been a long time, but also excited. It's such a fast and flowing track, which suits my riding style. Having said that, some technical sections really test a rider's rhythm and precision. I could feel why it's a favourite among MotoGP riders. Each lap was a learning experience, and I gradually built my confidence through the sessions," he recollected.