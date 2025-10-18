Afghanistan pulls out of T20I series involving Pakistan after three cricketers killed in late-night attack

KABUL: Afghanistan has decided to withdraw from the upcoming tri-nation T20I series involving Pakistan, following the death of three Afghan cricketers in what it claimed was a "cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime," the country's cricket board announced.

The series involving Pakistan, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka was scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore between November 17-29.

In a strongly worded statement, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said it was "deeply saddened" by the "tragic martyrdom" of the players --Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon-- who, along with five others from Urgun District in Paktika Province, were killed when they were attacked after returning from a friendly match in Sharana, the provincial capital.

Seven others were injured in the incident.

"The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime," ACB said in a statement.

"The ACB considers this a great loss for Afghanistan's sports community, its athletes, and the cricketing family," the board said, while extending condolences to the bereaved families and the people of Paktika Province.

The ACB said its decision to pull out of the series was taken as a gesture of respect to the victims.