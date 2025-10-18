India under pressure to fix bowling balance ahead of crucial England clash

INDORE: Under pressure to revive their campaign after back-to-back defeats, India will have to consider adding a sixth bowler to bring more balance to their attack when they face England in a crucial Women's ODI World Cup match here on Sunday.

India's campaign has hit a stumbling block after successive three-wicket losses to South Africa and Australia in Visakhapatnam, results that have left their strategy under the scanner.

The combination of five batters, a wicketkeeper, and five bowlers -- three of them all-rounders -- has been India's trusted template through much of this World Cup cycle.

But its limitations have been brutally exposed, forcing a rethink as the 'Women in Blue' now stare at a must-win scenario, needing two victories from their remaining three matches to stay alive in the semifinal race.

The five-bowler approach came undone against South Africa, yet the management persisted with it against Australia, resulting in another defeat. It offered clinching evidence that India cannot afford to field an attack lacking variety and bite against top teams.

The absence of a specialist bowler proved costly as both South Africa and Australia chased down 251 and 330, exposing India's inability to apply pressure.

India's fascination for batting depth in the form of multiple all-rounders has made them bench a genuine wicket-taker like pacer Renuka Singh for Amanjot Kaur.