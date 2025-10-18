Three domestic Afghanistan cricketers killed in Pakistan's air strikes while having get together

CHENNAI: After featuring in a domestic tournament in Sharana of Paktika province of Afghanistan, local cricketers from the country were having a get together in their home district, Urgun when three of them were killed in air strikes reportedly carried out by Pakistan. Condemning the attack and terming it cowardly, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has withdrawn its team from the tri-series also involving Pakistan and Sri Lanka scheduled to be held in Rawalpindi and Lahore from November 17 to 29. The International Cricket Council (ICC) and Indian cricket board (BCCI) expressed solidarity with the ACB over the incident.

The ICC in a statement said it is deeply saddened and appalled by the tragic deaths of three young and promising Afghan cricketers, Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, who lost their lives in a recent air strike.

"It was a local tournament held in Sharana, the capital of the Paktika province. One of the teams has come from far away district named Urgun. After they finished their match, they returned to Urgun. The players were having a get together after the match when they were targetted by Pakistan state. The get together was organised by one of the team's sponsors and some players were present there at the time of the attack," Sayed Naseem Sadaat, ACB spokesperson, told this daily.

"Not only once, three times the same area was attacked. Unfortunately, a number of our innocent civilians and three cricketers were martyred in this attack. One player is injured as well. The ACB management has decided to withdraw from the tri-series planned by the PCB in late November," he added.

Afghan cricket captain Rashid Khan condemned the act and posted on X: "It is absolutely immoral and barbaric to target civilian infrastructure. These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed. In light of the precious innocent souls lost, I welcome the ACB’s decision of withdrawing from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan."