'Tragedy for entire cricketing world': ICC chief Jay Shah after Pak air strike kills three Afghan players

International Cricket Council chairman Jay Shah on Saturday expressed his condolences at the death of three promising Afghanistan cricketers, who lost their lives in an air-strike conducted in the Argun and Barmal districts of Paktika province.

According to reports, it is believed that Pakistan conducted airstrikes which have also halted the ceasefire between the two nations.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of three young Afghan cricketers, Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, whose dreams were cut short by a senseless act of violence," Shah wrote on X.

"The loss of such promising talent is a tragedy not just for Afghanistan but for the entire cricketing world.

We stand in solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and all those mourning this heartbreaking loss," he added.

Zimbabwe will replace Afghanistan in the three-nation T20I tournament to be played in Pakistan from November 17 to 29, the PCB said on Saturday.

Afghanistan announced earlier in the day that it would not be sending its team to Pakistan for the tournament, citing the tragic death of three of its cricketers which it claimed occurred in Pakistan's air strikes in Paktika province.

Sri Lanka are the third side in the tournament beginning in Rawalpindi.

In a statement announcing Zimbabwe's participation, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) merely said that "Afghanistan expressed their inability to participate in the tournament."