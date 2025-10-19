England defeat India by 4 runs to seal semifinal berth in Women's World Cup

INDORE: In a thrilling contest at the Women's World Cup on Sunday, England held their nerve to edge past India by four runs and secure a berth in the tournament’s semifinals.

After opting to bat first, England were powered by captain Heather Knight’s sublime century — a sparkling 109 off 91 deliveries with 15 fours and a six — in her 300th international appearance. Amy Jones added a composed 56 off 68 balls, guiding England to a strong 288 for 8. The visitors were cruising at 249 for 3 in the 45th over before India’s bowlers, led by off-spinner Deepti Sharma (4/51) and debutant Shree Charani (2/68), sparked a late collapse that saw England lose five wickets in the final five overs.

Chasing 289, India mounted a spirited fight through Smriti Mandhana’s fluent 88, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s resilient 70, and a well-compiled 50 from Deepti Sharma. Despite staying within reach of the target, India finished at 284 for 6, falling heartbreakingly short in the final over.

The win carried England into the semifinals alongside Australia and South Africa, while India, after suffering their third consecutive defeat, now face a must-win clash against New Zealand in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Brief Scores: England 288/8 in 50 overs (Heather Knight 109, Amy Jones 56; Deepti Sharma 4/51, Shree Charani 2/68)

beat India 284/6 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 88, Harmanpreet Kaur 70, Deepti Sharma 50; Nat Sciver-Brunt 2/47) by 4 runs.