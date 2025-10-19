We played catch-up after losing three wickets in Powerplay: Shubman Gill

PERTH: India skipper Shubman Gill acknowledged that it was not easy for his side to recover after losing three early wickets in the first ODI against Australia, saying the team still put up a competitive show by taking the rain-curtailed match “pretty deep” against the hosts here on Sunday.

India lost openers Rohit Sharma and Gill, and batting stalwart Virat Kohli in the powerplay overs, from which the tourists could never fully recover as they lost the match by seven wickets.

“Never easy, when you lose three wickets in the powerplay, you're always trying to play catch-up. There were a lot of learnings and positives as well,” said Gill after the match.

The much-anticipated comeback of stalwarts Kohli (0) and Sharma (8) lasted just 22 balls combined, as India were reduced to 25/3 by the ninth over, with Australia making significant early inroads.

However, Gill said India made Australia earn their victory.

“Defending 130 in 26 odd overs, we took the game pretty deep so we're satisfied with that,” added Gill.

He said the huge fan turnout at the stadiums will be a motivating factor throughout the white-ball tour.