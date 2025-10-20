Chamari Athapaththu led Sri Lanka to a narrow seven-run win over Bangladesh in a Women’s World Cup thriller

NAVI MUMBAI: Skipper Chamari Athapaththu produced a dream final over scalping three wickets to help Sri Lanka beat a spirited Bangladesh by seven runs in a low-scoring thriller in their Women's World Cup match here on Sunday.

Sri Lanka, who were under pressure almost throughout the second half after they folded meekly for 202 in 48.5 overs, pipped Bangladesh in the last over of the contest as combative knocks from skipper Nigar Sultana (77) and Sharmin Akhter (64 retired hurt) went in vain.

Bangladesh saw their hopes of making the semifinal also disintegrating as they slipped to the seventh spot and Sri Lanka moving up to the sixth spot with four points, similar to India (fourth) and New Zealand (fifth) with only net run rate separating these teams.

With nine runs needed for win in the final over, Bangladesh certainly left a tad more to score with the game on the line and despite their skipper Sultana being at the crease, Sri Lanka captain Athapaththu pulled it off for her side giving away just one run to keep her side still in contention for the final four.

Athapaththu trapped Rabeya Khan leg-before on the first ball of the over and on the second, Nahida Akter was run out at the non-striker's end with a direct hit.

The game's fate, which ended in a heartbreak for Bangladesh, was sealed when Sultana hit one straight to Nilakshika Silva at long-off on the third ball and on the fourth, Athapaththu trapped Marufa Akter for a first-ball leg-before.

Bangladesh, who were 176 for three, ended at 195 for nine in their 50 overs.

But before the game swung Sri Lanka's way, Bangladesh looked set for their first-ever win over the island nation in the 50-overs format which was built on a gritty 82-run stand for the fourth wicket between Sultana and Akhter.