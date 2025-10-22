Pakistan women face criticism after World Cup flop show

LAHORE: The Pakistan women's cricket team has come under criticism after a dismal World Cup campaign, culminating in a 150-run defeat to South Africa in Colombo on Tuesday.

Currently at the bottom of the points table, the team has lost to Bangladesh, India, Australia, and South Africa, with rain affecting matches against England and New Zealand.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has reportedly asked his advisory panel to review the team's poor showing, with reports suggesting management changes could follow.

Former captain Javeria Khan criticised the batting unit, saying the players lacked the power and skill of other teams, while former pacer Kabir Khan called for a stronger domestic structure to develop new talent.

"The batters didn't get going but the bowlers had even Australia, India and England in difficult situations but couldn't finish the job. I think the opening match defeat to Bangladesh rattled the confidence of the players," said Javeria.