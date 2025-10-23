Axar Patel breaks crucial 50-run partnership as Australia chase 265

Matt Short scored a half-century against India in Adelaide on Thursday.

Along with Matt Renshaw, he formed a strong partnership that added 50 runs and put pressure on India after Australia lost both openers in their chase of 265.

Axar Patel provided the much-needed breakthrough, dismissing Renshaw to end the partnership and ease the pressure.

Earlier, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh both claimed one wicket each to put Australia on the back foot.

Travis Head was dismissed by Harshit Rana for 28 off 40 balls, edging a catch to Virat Kohli behind the stumps in the 12th over.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh broke Mitchell Marsh’s stubborn resistance in style, dismissing him for 11 off 24 balls in the eighth over of the chase.

In the first innings, India had to rely on their lower-middle order to revive the innings after a shaky middle-order collapse to reach 264/9

Harshit Rana swung the momentum back in the 47th over with a spirited counterattack against Adam Zampa, smashing three boundaries. Arshdeep Singh followed up with two boundaries off Mitchell Starc in the 48th over to propel India past 250, though he fell to Starc in the final over.

Zampa was vital for Australia, removing KL Rahul for 11 in the 37th over before dismissing Nitish Reddy and Axar Patel in the 45th to complete a fine four-wicket haul

Patel was dismissed just short of his half-century.