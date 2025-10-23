Golden era of Ro-Ko will remain engraved in hearts of fans, not just record books: Chappell

ADELAIDE: Virat Kohli's passion and detachment from personal glory coupled with Rohit Sharma's humility and elegance will not just be etched in record books but will be engraved forever in the hearts of fans, feels former India head coach Greg Chappell.

On their last tour of Australia, Rohit and Kohli are closer to the end than beginning and Chappell feels that the legacy created by the duo goes well beyond numbers.

"Now, as the cricketing world moves forward, new names will rise. New captains will lead. But this golden chapter - the Kohli-Rohit era - will remain engraved not just in record books but in the hearts of every fan who understood what they stood for," Chappell wrote in his column for the ESPN Cricinfo.

The former Aussie legend feels that merely bracketing Kohli in the pantheon of batting greats will be a disservice to him.

"Kohli was never just a batter, he was a movement. He brought what few dared to - a warrior's mindset. He turned India's ODI side into a sharp, focused and supremely fit unit that played to win, home or away."

He then dissected their games and personas and what the duo stood for.

"Kohli's passion, his refusal to settle, his belief in legacy over statistics. Rohit's elegance, his humility, and his redemption arc, which reminded us all that timing is everything - in cricket, and in life."

Chappell didn't forget to mention that unlike some of Kohli's predecessors, he wasn't obsessed with stat-padding.