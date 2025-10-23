India amass 340/3 against New Zealand after Mandhana, Rawal tons

NAVI MUMBAI: Imperious hundreds by Smriti Mandhana (105) and Pratika Rawal (122) along with Jemimah Rodrigues' rapid unbeaten 76 fired India to a daunting 340 for three against New Zealand in their rain-affected Women's World Cup match here on Thursday.

India's progression was affected by a rain break which caused a 90 minutes delay, and the contest was truncated to 49 overs per side later.

With qualification for semifinals at stake and coming off a three-match losing streak, India cashed in on a benign track to register the highest score of the tournament led by Mandhana.

Rawal made it count with her first World Cup hundred, which was made in a conventional manner, while forging two big partnerships -- a record 212 runs with Mandhana for the first wicket and 76 runs with Rodrigues for the second.

Rodrigues, who was dropped from the last match as India favoured a sixth bowler, unleashed a flurry of fours to make the fastest fifty of this World Cup from 39 balls, eventually finishing with a 55-ball 76 with 11 fours.

Mandhana (109 off 95 balls, 10x4s, 4x6s) looked to be peaking at the right time with her third World Cup ton, first of this edition, with a spectacular six over cover off spinner Eden Carson, giving early indications of her prime form.

In hot and humid conditions, Mandhana and Rawal did not take too long to make New Zealand realise that perhaps it wasn't the right call to ask India bat first.

While New Zealand began well with tidy spells, it all unravelled soon for the White Ferns who were sent on a leather hunt.