Mandhana, Rawal tons make India clinch last semi-final spot in Women's World Cup

NAVI MUMBAI: Centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal powered India to a 53-run win over New Zealand and into the Women's World Cup semi-finals on Thursday.

Defending champions Australia, England and South Africa have already booked their berth in the semi-finals of the eight-nation tournament.

Openers Mandhana and Rawal put on 212 runs as India posted a mammoth 340-3 in 49 overs at a rain-hit DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The left-handed Mandhana hit 109 and Rawal struck 122 as the pair started cautiously but soon bossed the opposition bowling with boundaries galore.

In reply, New Zealand finished on 271-8, chasing a revised target of 325 in 44 overs to bow out of the semi-final race with a match remaining.

The White Ferns, led by Sophie Devine, have been unlucky with two abandoned matches due to rain in Colombo.

Co-hosts India bounced back from three defeats in a row to put up a clinical all-round show in their bid to win their first World Cup title.

Mandhana and Rawal took the match away from New Zealand during their marathon stand -- India's best for any wicket in the women's ODI World Cup.

Mandhana reached 100 with a single off Jess Kerr for her fifth hundred in 2025 and go level with South Africa's Tazmin Brits for most tons in women's ODI matches in a calender year.