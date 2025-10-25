Harshit Rana gets a four-fer as India restricts Australia to 236 in 3rd ODI

SYDNEY: After a promising start, Australia suffered a sudden collapse and were eventually bowled out for 236.

Openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head provided a solid foundation with a half-century stand before Mohammed Siraj broke through, removing the dangerous Head for 29.

Later, Mitchell Marsh fell for 41 runs after he was bowled by Axar Patel.

A 54-run association between Matt Renshaw (56) and Alex Carey kept the hosts afloat, but were not enough to carry them to a bigger total.

Carrey tried to loft Rana, but a leading edge took the ball to the opposite direction and Shreyas Iyer took a running catch to oust the wicketkeeper batter.

Washington Sundar got the big wicket of Matt Renshaw. Just when Renshaw looked set for a big score after reaching his maiden ODI half-century, Sundar trapped him leg before wicket.

Soon after, Harshit Rana struck to dismiss the in-form Mitchell Owen, while Kuldeep Yadav claimed his first wicket of the series in the very next over, sending back Mitchell Starc.

Rana then returned to finish the job, taking the final two wickets of Cooper Connolly and Josh Hazlewood to end with impressive figures of four wickets.

Australia made one change, bringing in Nathan Ellis in place of Xavier Bartlett.

India skipper Shubman Gill brought in wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav and and Prasidh Krishna in place of pacer Arshdeep Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Reddy missed the third ODI because of a left quadriceps injury.

"Nitish Kumar Reddy sustained a left quadriceps injury during the second ODI in Adelaide and was subsequently unavailable for selection for the third ODI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him on a daily basis," said the team management in a statement.