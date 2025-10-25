Pakistan cricketers likely to play in BBL after stalemate resolved: Report

SYDNEY: Pakistan stalwarts like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Muhammad Rizwan are likely to play in the upcoming Big Bash League after Cricket Australia has reportedly secured a last-minute reprieve on PCB banning its players from participating in franchise-based T20 tournaments overseas.

Last month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had suspended all no-objection certificates for its players wanting to compete in T20 leagues outside the country.

PCB's decision to suspend the NOCs had come a day after Pakistan lost a thrilling Asia Cup final to India in the UAE. The move came as a huge blow to Cricket Australia and BBL clubs as they had contracted several Pakistani players for the upcoming season.

A report in SEN Radio said a solution had been reached.

"About three weeks ago the Pakistan Cricket Board emailed agents of star players to tell them no objections certificates would be on hold," Australian journalist Tom Morris told SEN.

"Pakistan - like India - would not allow its players to play in the Big Bash or any franchise league outside of the country. This rocked the Big Bash, it rocked Cricket Australia with seven of the eight clubs having one Pakistan player," he said.

"I've done more digging and I understand CA reached to the PCB on the issues and now they have clarified that these seven players will be allowed to play in the BBL and there is no material change."

The report did not mention how the stalemate was broken.

"How it transpired behind the scenes? We might never know, but what we do know is the stars can play this summer. Imagine getting an email on September 29 to say they can't play this season - absolute panic stations. Crisis averted."