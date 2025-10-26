Harry Brook makes 135 but England's Ashes stars struggle in the first ODI against New Zealand

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Harry Brook hit 11 sixes in an extraordinary captain's knock of 135 before England was bowled out for 223 in 35.2 overs Sunday in the first of three one-day internationals against New Zealand.
Brook came to the crease when England was 4-2 in the second over, survived the disarray as it slipped to 56-6, then batted through to the end of the innings for his second ODI century and highest one-day international score.
As well as his sixes he hit nine fours to gradually dominate a New Zealand bowling tack that previously had dismantled the England top order. Brook first put on 87 for the sixth wicket with Jamie Overton (46) and 57 for the last wicket with Luke Wood.
He contributed more than 60% of England's total, passed 1,000 ODI runs during his innings and at its end his batting average in New Zealand across all three formats was 76.
Sunday's match is part of England's run-up to the Ashes series in Australia now less than a month away and Brook was England's shining line.
Of the rest of the Ashes-bound batters, Joe Root made 2, Ben Duckett 2, Jacob Bethell 2 and Jos Buttler 4.
Any uncertainty New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner felt about bowling first after winning the toss Sunday was quickly dispelled when a wicket fell to the first ball and three in the first two overs.
England's top order slumps
Santner hesitated after winning the toss and admitted he was unsure his decision to bowl was the right one. There were patches of light grass on the wicket at Bay Oval but otherwise it looked a good batting track. Brook was unequivocal: he would have batted first.
Santner's reservations would have melted away when the first ball of the match bowled by Henry seamed back through Jamie Smith's defensive push and shattered his stumps.
Foulkes, bowling for the first time in a one day international, had Duckett superbly caught by wicketkeeper Tom Latham with the third ball of the second over and bowled Root three balls later.
England was 5-3 and went on to lose five wickets in the first 10-over power play for only the second time in an ODI away from home. Foulkes bowled Bethell and England was 10-4. Buttler was caught by Latham off Henry at 33-5.
Brook turned the tide with typical aggression. He hit two fours from the seventh over bowled by Henry and a huge six from the eighth over bowled by Foulkes.
Henry had maintained an excellent length and off stump line, using a wobble seam which made the ball move unpredictably off the pitch. Foulkes moved the ball in the air, bowling Bethell with a superb in-swinging yorker.
Brook leads rally against Black Cap bowlers
Brook tried to worry to bowlers off their length and, when possible, to get under the ball and hoist it over the field. His half century, raised with a six off Nathan Smith, came from 36 balls with seven fours and three sixes when England was 78-6.
Overton joined Brook at 56-6 and the two rebuilt the England innings between the 12th and 26th overs. When Overton left, England was 143-7 and he had his highest ODI score, beating his previous 32.
England lost Overton and Ryan Carse to successive balls bowled by Jacob Duffy, usually handed the new ball, who bowled as second change.
Brook went from 86 to his century with three consecutive sixes off Duffy. His 100 in total contained nine fours and seven sixes.