Harry Brook makes 135 but England's Ashes stars struggle in the first ODI against New Zealand

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Harry Brook hit 11 sixes in an extraordinary captain's knock of 135 before England was bowled out for 223 in 35.2 overs Sunday in the first of three one-day internationals against New Zealand.

Brook came to the crease when England was 4-2 in the second over, survived the disarray as it slipped to 56-6, then batted through to the end of the innings for his second ODI century and highest one-day international score.

As well as his sixes he hit nine fours to gradually dominate a New Zealand bowling tack that previously had dismantled the England top order. Brook first put on 87 for the sixth wicket with Jamie Overton (46) and 57 for the last wicket with Luke Wood.

He contributed more than 60% of England's total, passed 1,000 ODI runs during his innings and at its end his batting average in New Zealand across all three formats was 76.

Sunday's match is part of England's run-up to the Ashes series in Australia now less than a month away and Brook was England's shining line.

Of the rest of the Ashes-bound batters, Joe Root made 2, Ben Duckett 2, Jacob Bethell 2 and Jos Buttler 4.

Any uncertainty New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner felt about bowling first after winning the toss Sunday was quickly dispelled when a wicket fell to the first ball and three in the first two overs.