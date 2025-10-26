ODI World Cup 2025: England end Devine’s ODI career with eight-wicket win to seal second spot on table

VIZAG: England crushed New Zealand by eight wickets in their final group match of the ICC Women’s World Cup on Sunday, denying captain Sophie Devine a fairytale farewell in her last ODI appearance.
The White Ferns were bundled out for a tournament-low 168 in 38.2 overs, before England completed a commanding chase in just 29.2 overs to leap to second on the points table with 11 points, behind leaders Australia (13).
The match marked the end of Devine’s illustrious ODI career spanning 159 matches, in which she scored 4,279 runs at an average of 32.66 with nine hundreds. Despite the occasion, Devine’s side, already eliminated from the showpiece event, failed to put up a fight.
England’s spinners orchestrated New Zealand’s collapse, dominating the middle overs even in the absence of their talisman Sophie Ecclestone, who injured her shoulder while fielding.
Left-arm spinner Linsey Smith was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 3 for 30 from 9.2 overs, while off-spinner Alice Capsey (2/34) provided crucial support.
Charlie Dean and Ecclestone chipped in with a wicket each. Seamer Nat Sciver-Brunt also claimed two wickets for 31 as New Zealand faltered after opting to bat first.
New Zealand’s innings showed brief resistance through Georgia Plimmer, who struck seven boundaries in an entertaining 43 off 57 balls. She added 68 runs off 82 balls for the second wicket with Amelia Kerr, who made a composed 35 (43 balls, 5x4).
However, Capsey removed Kerr, and Dean trapped Plimmer leg-before the very next over, triggering a collapse. Devine, appearing composed early in her final ODI, managed 23 off 35 balls but could not revive the innings.
Ecclestone provided an injury scare when she hurt her left shoulder. She returned briefly to bowl, striking with her fourth delivery to dismiss Brooke Halliday, before leaving the field again and taking no further part in the innings.
England’s reply was never in doubt. Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones stitched a fluent 75-run opening partnership inside 15 overs, their fourth fifty-run opening stand of the tournament and England’s highest first-wicket stand in this World Cup.
Beaumont played with finesse, scoring 40 off 38 balls with seven fours, before falling leg-before to Lea Tahuhu following an unsuccessful review. By that point, the required run rate had dropped to under three runs per over, with just 90 needed from 35 overs.
Jones, who had been in patchy form earlier in the tournament, found rhythm at the right time. She anchored the chase with an unbeaten 86 off 92 balls, including 11 fours and a six. Captain Heather Knight joined Jones at the crease, and the duo added 83 off 75 balls for the second wicket to take England to the brink of victory.
Knight, on 39, became the final ODI wicket of Devine’s career, trapped leg-before by the New Zealand skipper. Devine finished with figures of 1 for 20 and was embraced by her teammates as she walked off to applause from players and spectators alike, receiving a fitting send-off as one of the modern greats of the women’s game.
Earlier in the innings, Suzie Bates’ poor run continued as she gifted her wicket off a waist-high full toss. The brief spark from Plimmer and Kerr was extinguished swiftly by England’s disciplined bowling unit.
England’s comprehensive win not only solidified their place in the semi-finals but also provided a morale boost going into Wednesday’s knockout clash against South Africa. A higher finish on the table could prove decisive in the event of a washout, as teams with more wins progress under tournament playing conditions.
The White Ferns’ World Cup campaign ended in disappointment, but Devine’s legacy as a trailblazer in women’s cricket remains firmly intact.