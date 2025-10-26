ODI World Cup 2025: England end Devine’s ODI career with eight-wicket win to seal second spot on table

VIZAG: England crushed New Zealand by eight wickets in their final group match of the ICC Women’s World Cup on Sunday, denying captain Sophie Devine a fairytale farewell in her last ODI appearance.

The White Ferns were bundled out for a tournament-low 168 in 38.2 overs, before England completed a commanding chase in just 29.2 overs to leap to second on the points table with 11 points, behind leaders Australia (13).

The match marked the end of Devine’s illustrious ODI career spanning 159 matches, in which she scored 4,279 runs at an average of 32.66 with nine hundreds. Despite the occasion, Devine’s side, already eliminated from the showpiece event, failed to put up a fight.

England’s spinners orchestrated New Zealand’s collapse, dominating the middle overs even in the absence of their talisman Sophie Ecclestone, who injured her shoulder while fielding.

Left-arm spinner Linsey Smith was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 3 for 30 from 9.2 overs, while off-spinner Alice Capsey (2/34) provided crucial support.

Charlie Dean and Ecclestone chipped in with a wicket each. Seamer Nat Sciver-Brunt also claimed two wickets for 31 as New Zealand faltered after opting to bat first.

New Zealand’s innings showed brief resistance through Georgia Plimmer, who struck seven boundaries in an entertaining 43 off 57 balls. She added 68 runs off 82 balls for the second wicket with Amelia Kerr, who made a composed 35 (43 balls, 5x4).

However, Capsey removed Kerr, and Dean trapped Plimmer leg-before the very next over, triggering a collapse. Devine, appearing composed early in her final ODI, managed 23 off 35 balls but could not revive the innings.