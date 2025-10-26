Sophie Devine — Trailblazer, captain and human

Two years on, Devine once again walked into another press conference in a very similar situation. This time, after losing to India and getting knocked out of the 2025 ODI World Cup in Navi Mumbai. The loss meant Devine would finish her much-revered 19-year-long ODI career against England in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Asked how she continues to front up and take ownership time and again for White Ferns and the country, the first words out of Devine were: “I don’t know.”

She said, “I think the really important thing for me is to be authentic, and not just for me or my group, but for you guys as well,” before adding how athletes at the end of the day are also human beings. “This right now is a bloody tough thing for me to have to do. But I also want to front up and still be really proud of what this group's been able to achieve. I'm not going to sugarcoat it; it sucks. Losing press conferences are probably the hardest ones to do, especially when you've been knocked out of a tournament. At the end of the day, there aren't too many positive words I could probably say about it, unfortunately,” she would say.

The 36-year-old has been a generational leader for Aotearoa, playing five ODI WCs, including a final in 2009, and nine T20 World Cups, leading the country to its first global title since 2000. She has 4279 runs (third highest for NZ behind Suzie Bates and Amy Satterthwaite) and 111 wickets (second behind Lea Tahuhu) in the 50-over format. Devine, in her early years, has also represented Black Sticks Women in the 2009 Junior Hockey World Cup and the 2012 Champions Trophy. A torchbearer and legend in her own right, Devine was awarded Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for her services to cricket earlier this year. She will go down as one of the all-time greats of cricket and the New Zealand sporting fraternity for the sheer weight of her on-field achievements.

However, the two aforementioned press conferences — and countless others — reiterate what makes Devine special. That there is more to her than her sporting accolades. One of the most competitive athletes in the world, Devine is fierce on the field, constantly striving to lead from the front and be an example for not just her teammates and New Zealanders but all over the world. In her own words, she’s “authentic” and one of the few cricketers whose press conferences are ones to look forward to. With Devine, when asked a question, no matter what the subject, one could always get a direct answer that is not just nuanced but also looks at the big picture. And she does so, looking in the eye of the person who asks without blinking twice.