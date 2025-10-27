Shreyas Iyer in ICU: He suffered internal bleeding following a fall during 3rd ODI against Australia

NEW DELHI: India ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been admitted to a hospital in Sydney and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after suffering internal bleeding resulting from a rib cage injury sustained during the third match against Australia.

Iyer, who had taken a brilliant catch while running backwards from backward point to dismiss Alex Carey, appeared to have injured his left rib cage in the process.

According to sources, Iyer fainted in the dressing room and his vital parameters were alarmingly low.

He was rushed to the hospital soon after with scans revealing he sustained a "laceration injury to the spleen."

"Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region... He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well," the BCCI said in a statement on Monday.

"The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress," the statement added.