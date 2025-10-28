Australia to persist with aggressive batting strategy ahead of T20 World Cup: Marsh

CANBERRA: Australia captain Mitchell Marsh has said the team will continue with its ultra-aggressive batting approach in the build-up to the 2025 T20 World Cup, acknowledging that while the strategy may not always succeed, it gives them the best chance to win the title having fallen short in the last two editions.

Australia will face India in a five-match T20I series beginning here on Wednesday as part of their preparation for the showpiece event, which will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February-March next year.

Australia last won the T20 World Cup in 2021, while India triumphed in the previous edition in 2024.

"We had two World Cups where we didn't quite go all the way. And I guess we spoke about wanting to challenge ourselves as a team to what we think can win us the World Cup," Marsh said during the pre-series press conference on Tuesday.

"As a batting unit, we have played a lot more aggressively. I think that's been the nature of T20 cricket for a lot of teams over the last few years.

"But yeah, if you look towards the World Cup in India, that's certainly the way we're going to play. We're not going to get it right every time. We will fail. But we're clear on how we want to go about it. That gives us the best chance for success. And hopefully that's the case as we keep building."

Australia had finished in the Super 12 and Super 8 stages in the 2022 and 2024 T20 World Cup editions respectively.

"Look, they (India) are a fantastic team, one which we have great respect for and I think the five-match series is going to provide a lot of excitement for the fans that are coming to watch," he said.

"It's two really good teams that are going to be going at it. So, looking forward to the challenge."

Marsh said while he would not comment on India’s preparations for the World Cup, Australia were confident about the progress they have made as a group.

"I'm not really here to comment much on the Indian side of preparation for the World Cup but I know that we've got eight games to go for us. And we're really building nicely as a team in the way we want to play and go about it.

"So, yeah, we feel great at the moment. But we know that it's going to be a big series against India."