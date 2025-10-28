Kohli and Rohit generational combo of talent, fans should celebrate them: de Villiers

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are a "generational combo" of talent and cricket fans should celebrate the remainder of their glorious careers, says AB de Villiers, while terming critics of the two Indian superstars as "cockroaches".

Facing intense scrutiny in recent months, which saw both Kohli and Rohit retiring from Test cricket and T20Is, they made international comebacks during the recent ODI series in Australia, which India lost 1-2.

It was their last tour of Australia, and both Kohli and Rohit walked off on a high, with the former scoring 74 not out in his final innings Down Under and the latter winning the Player of the Series award after scores of 73 and 121 not out in the last two matches.

"Rohit, another hundred… back in the runs, the Biscotti, going strong and I am looking forward to what’s sort of ahead," de Villiers said on his Facebook page.

"I honestly just think, if you’re a fan of cricket, it’s really time to celebrate players like these. It’s not often players like these come across our paths. It’s a generational combo of talent that we have here, and it’s really necessary for us to celebrate them and to enjoy the last few years, however long they last," he added.