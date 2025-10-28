Mandhana solidifies No. 1 status with career-best rating in women’s ODI batting rankings

DUBAI: Star India opener Smriti Mandhana on Tuesday strengthened her status as the No. 1 batter in women’s ODI cricket after achieving a career-best rating on the back of an outstanding home World Cup campaign.

The 29-year-old left-handed batter scored 109 against New Zealand and 34 not out against Bangladesh in her last two matches and moved to a rating of 828, almost 100 points clear of Australia’s Ash Gardner in second (731), who jumped six spots after her unbeaten century against England.

It continues a dream run for Mandhana, who was named ICC Women’s Player of the Month for September 2025 for her performances in the ODI series against Australia before the World Cup.

South African captain Laura Wolvaardt also moved into the top three with a jump of two spots, courtesy of her knocks of 90 and 31.

England’s Amy Jones, meanwhile, entered the top 10 with a four-spot climb to ninth (656), while Annabel Sutherland enjoyed the biggest jump of those in the top 40, moving 16 spots to 16th (613).

Another Indian batter, Pratika Rawal, who will miss the remainder of the World Cup with injury, moved into the top 30 (27th) with a rating of 564.

Spin has played a big part in the tournament, and the rankings jumps reflect the work of several bowlers who have shone.