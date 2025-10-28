Suryakumar's form in focus as India take on Australia in first T20I

CANBERRA: The leader in Suryakumar Yadav will now nudge the batter in him to take centrestage and start contributing handsomely with the willow when India take on Australia in the opening T20 International here on Wednesday.

It promises to be a battle on even keel, with both countries having won eight of their last 10 T20I games with one defeat each. While India had one tied game, Australia had one match washed out.

Although the captain’s prolonged lean patch remains a cause for concern, the Indian T20 team has been the best performing among the three national outfits, almost operating on autopilot with new players adapting to their roles seamlessly.

Since being appointed captain, Suryakumar’s record has been phenomenal in terms of results, securing 23 wins in 29 games so far while adhering to a new template of fearless cricket, where every batter goes all guns blazing from ball one.

This aggressive approach, combined with Surya’s leadership skills, has reaped rewards with an all-win bilateral series record and an Asia Cup triumph, albeit against some second-rung continental teams, including Pakistan, who are a few light years behind India in terms of skill, quality and execution.

The Australia series marks the beginning of India’s real preparation heading into the T20 World Cup early next year, with 15 games available to build momentum.

However, one can say that the result of this series will not have a major impact, as the next 10 games against South Africa and New Zealand will be in familiar conditions, similar to those expected in the T20 World Cup.

While head coach Gautam Gambhir has been unequivocal in his support for Surya and believes that he does not need to worry about his string of low scores, it is indeed time that the captain lets his bat do the talking.

In 2023, Surya batted in 18 innings, scoring 733 runs at a strike rate of nearly 156, which included two centuries and five half-centuries.